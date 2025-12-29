Boman Irani Joins Star-Studded 'Peddi' Cast

Veteran actor Boman Irani has been announced as the latest addition to the star-studded cast of 'Peddi', a forthcoming Telugu film featuring prominent actors Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in leading roles.

Helmed by director Buchi Babu Sana, 'Peddi' is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, and production is under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner. The announcement was made via an Instagram post on Monday, celebrating Irani's involvement in the project.

Scheduled for a global theatrical release on March 27, 'Peddi' will feature music by Oscar-winning AR Rahman, ensuring a rich sonic landscape for audiences. The film also stars Kannada icon Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and 'Mirzapur' actor Divyendu Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)