Sigourney Weaver's Daughter Guides 'Holes' Role Selection

Sigourney Weaver attributes her role in the 2003 film 'Holes' to her daughter, Shar, who at eight years old, encouraged her to accept the part of a villain. The 'Alien' star currently appears in 'Avatar: Fire and Ash', playing Kiri, a Na'vi teenager.

Sigourney Weaver, famed for her roles in classics like 'Ghostbusters' and 'Alien', reveals a touching story about how her eight-year-old daughter, Shar, influenced a significant career decision. Weaver explained to Vanity Fair that Shar suggested she take on a villainous role in the 2003 film 'Holes'.

Shar, tasked with reading 'Holes' for school, identified a character she thought her mother would be perfect to portray. 'One day, she came up to me and said, 'Mom, there's this really awful woman in my book and you should play her,''' Weaver recounted, noting her pride in her daughter's insight and understanding of her acting strengths.

In 'Holes', Weaver took on the role of Warden Louise Walker, a character who manipulates children to dig holes in search of hidden treasure. Weaver currently stars in the James Cameron-directed 'Avatar: Fire and Ash', where she depicts Kiri, building upon her legacy with the director.

