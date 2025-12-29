Left Menu

Malayali Actor Jayasurya: Money Laundering Allegations Spotlight

Malayali actor Jayasurya and his wife face questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money-laundering inquiry linked to an online bidding scam. The probe originated from FIRs by Thrissur police alleging cheating via the 'Save Box' app. Actor's endorsements are under scrutiny as ED investigates financial transactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 29-12-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 15:52 IST
Malayali Actor Jayasurya: Money Laundering Allegations Spotlight
Jayasurya
  • Country:
  • India

Malayali film star Jayasurya and his spouse presented themselves before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday for interrogation in a complex money-laundering case tied to alleged fraud, official sources have reported.

According to these officials, the couple's statement was registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, following allegations that funds were diverted from investors using an online bidding platform, 'Save Box.'

The president of the ED, based on information provided by an accused Swathi Rahim, revealed that part of the finances allegedly reached the film industry, involving transactions with Jayasurya for brand endorsement, currently under the agency's scrutiny.

TRENDING

1
Pills and Apps: Revolutionizing the Weight-Loss Market

Pills and Apps: Revolutionizing the Weight-Loss Market

 Global
2
India Bolsters Defense with Rs 79,000 Crore Military Acquisition

India Bolsters Defense with Rs 79,000 Crore Military Acquisition

 India
3
Market Anticipates Santa Claus Rally Amid Year-End Uncertainty

Market Anticipates Santa Claus Rally Amid Year-End Uncertainty

 Global
4
KCR's Return Sparks Tensions in Telangana Assembly

KCR's Return Sparks Tensions in Telangana Assembly

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025