Malayali Actor Jayasurya: Money Laundering Allegations Spotlight

Malayali film star Jayasurya and his spouse presented themselves before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday for interrogation in a complex money-laundering case tied to alleged fraud, official sources have reported.

According to these officials, the couple's statement was registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, following allegations that funds were diverted from investors using an online bidding platform, 'Save Box.'

The president of the ED, based on information provided by an accused Swathi Rahim, revealed that part of the finances allegedly reached the film industry, involving transactions with Jayasurya for brand endorsement, currently under the agency's scrutiny.