Left Menu

Apple Crisis Looms: Proposed Tariff Cut Threatens Himachal's Orchard Economy

Himachal Pradesh's apple industry faces a severe threat as a proposed Free Trade Agreement could cut import duties on New Zealand apples from 50% to 25%, potentially flooding the market with cheap imports. Senior Congress leader Kuldeep Singh Rathore warns this move could devastate local growers' livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 19:03 IST
Apple Crisis Looms: Proposed Tariff Cut Threatens Himachal's Orchard Economy
MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore with Governor, Shiv Pratap Shukla (Photo/ Himachal Pradesh Government). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent appeal to the central government, Senior Congress leader and AICC spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Rathore has raised alarms over a proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with New Zealand that could severely impact India's apple industry. Rathore, who is also the MLA for Theog in Himachal Pradesh, met with State Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to convey his urgent concerns to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rathore's appeal comes in the wake of discussions to slash the import duty on New Zealand apples from 50% to 25%, effective 2026-27. This proposal, Rathore argues, would further flood the Indian market with inexpensive apples, exacerbating the financial woes of domestic apple growers already grappling with a range of challenges including climate change and rising input costs. He has called for the restoration of protective tariffs to support local growers.

Highlighting the broader economic ramifications, Rathore cautioned that the FTA could set a dangerous precedent for similar concessions with other apple-exporting nations like the US, Chile, and Italy. Additionally, Rathore warned against reducing import duties on kiwi fruits, which could undermine farmers who have recently diversified in response to climate pressures. The Congress leader urged the government to reinforce import duties as a protective measure for local agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala's Operation 'Bar Code': Unveiling the Spurious Liquor Scandal

Kerala's Operation 'Bar Code': Unveiling the Spurious Liquor Scandal

 India
2
Jacob Bethell: From IPL Pressure to Ashes Glory

Jacob Bethell: From IPL Pressure to Ashes Glory

 Australia
3
Key Hamas Figures Lost in Gaza Conflict

Key Hamas Figures Lost in Gaza Conflict

 Global
4
Rising Tensions: China's Military Drills in Taiwan Strait

Rising Tensions: China's Military Drills in Taiwan Strait

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025