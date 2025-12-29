Apple Crisis Looms: Proposed Tariff Cut Threatens Himachal's Orchard Economy

In a fervent appeal to the central government, Senior Congress leader and AICC spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Rathore has raised alarms over a proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with New Zealand that could severely impact India's apple industry. Rathore, who is also the MLA for Theog in Himachal Pradesh, met with State Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to convey his urgent concerns to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rathore's appeal comes in the wake of discussions to slash the import duty on New Zealand apples from 50% to 25%, effective 2026-27. This proposal, Rathore argues, would further flood the Indian market with inexpensive apples, exacerbating the financial woes of domestic apple growers already grappling with a range of challenges including climate change and rising input costs. He has called for the restoration of protective tariffs to support local growers.

Highlighting the broader economic ramifications, Rathore cautioned that the FTA could set a dangerous precedent for similar concessions with other apple-exporting nations like the US, Chile, and Italy. Additionally, Rathore warned against reducing import duties on kiwi fruits, which could undermine farmers who have recently diversified in response to climate pressures. The Congress leader urged the government to reinforce import duties as a protective measure for local agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)