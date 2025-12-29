Left Menu

Tragic Roadside Incident in Gurugram Claims Toddler's Life

A two-year-old boy from Gurugram was tragically killed after being run over by a speeding pickup truck. The incident led to the arrest of the driver, who was later released on bail. The child's father, Pankaj Mahato, reported the tragedy that took his son Kartik's life while playing near their home.

A heartbreaking accident in Gurugram's Sukhrali Enclave resulted in the death of a two-year-old boy on Sunday afternoon, according to police reports. The young victim, Kartik, was playing near his home when a speeding pickup truck struck him.

Swift action by local residents and the police saw the driver, Suraj Singh from Uttar Pradesh, apprehended and his vehicle seized. An FIR has been lodged, and the driver was released on bail after agreeing to cooperate with the investigation.

The tragic incident left the community shaken as the grieving parents received their child's body post-autopsy. Authorities continue to investigate, stated ASI Satyawan, amid ongoing calls for road safety improvements.

