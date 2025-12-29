Iraq Elects New Speaker Amid Political Tensions
Iraq's parliament has elected Haibet Al-Halbousi as the new speaker, aiming to break the political deadlock following inconclusive elections. Key tasks include addressing a controversial bill involving Iran-backed militias and tackling Iraq's significant public debt and corruption challenges.
- Country:
- Iraq
In a bid to resolve a protracted political impasse, Iraq's parliament convened on Monday to elect a new speaker. Haibet Al-Halbousi emerged victorious, securing 208 votes out of 309 lawmakers present.
Al-Halbousi, a member of the Takadum party linked to ousted speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, now faces significant challenges, including addressing contentious legislation that could integrate Iran-backed militias into official state security forces. These groups, part of the Hashd al-Shaabi, wield considerable political influence.
In addition to navigating complex international relations with the U.S. and Iran, the newly elected speaker must manage Iraq's growing public debt amidst allegations of rampant corruption, all following a parliamentary election that failed to yield a clear majority.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Iran's Currency Crisis: Protests and Resignation Amid Economic Tumult
Iran state TV reports the Central Bank governor has resigned as the currency hit a record low against the US dollar, reports AP.
Iranian Currency Crisis Sparks Nationwide Protests
Boman Irani Joins Star-Studded 'Peddi' Cast
Kiran Rao Recovers After Appendix Surgery: A Journey of Gratitude