Madhya Pradesh Aims for a Pollution-Free Shipra River for 2028 Simhastha Kumbh Mela

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has committed to rejuvenating the Shipra River ahead of the 2028 Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, promising a pollution-free river for millions of Hindu devotees.

The river's sanctity is vital for the religious event, and measures include storing rainwater in a reservoir for regulated release to maintain river flow.

Efforts to prevent pollution from nearby rivers, Kanh and Saraswati, are underway, as officials tackle the challenge of ensuring pure water.

