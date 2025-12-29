Vaishnavi Rathore Honored with 2025 IPI India Award for Journalism Excellence

Journalist Vaishnavi Rathore has been honored with the 2025 International Press Institute (IPI) India Award for Excellence in Journalism. This prestigious accolade recognizes her impactful reporting on the Great Nicobar port project and the ecosystem of the archipelago.

Rathore, associated with Scroll.in, will receive a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh, a trophy, and a citation in acknowledgment of her outstanding work in the field. The award recipients are chosen by a distinguished jury of editors headed by retired Supreme Court judge Madan B Lokur, underscoring the honor's prestige.

Established in 2003, the IPI India Award celebrates excellence in journalism, having been awarded to 21 media organizations and journalists across print and electronic media to date.

