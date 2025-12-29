India's Battle Against Antimicrobial Resistance: A Silent Pandemic

In a bid to combat the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sounded an alarm on the indiscriminate use of antibiotics, garnering praise from health experts nationwide. Addressing the nation in his monthly radio broadcast, Modi underscored the importance of regulated antibiotic consumption under medical supervision.

The World Health Organization classifies AMR as a significant concern when bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens become resistant to drugs, rendering treatments ineffective. Modi's emphasis is echoed by prominent health leaders like Dr. M Srinivas of AIIMS-Delhi, who are advocating for stringent controls to prevent the rise of untreatable infections.

Efforts to curtail unregulated antibiotic sales and usage have gained momentum with experts calling for a multi-pronged strategy. This includes enhanced public awareness, stringent enforcement of prescription regulations, and better diagnostics to tackle the silent yet overwhelming AMR crisis looming over India.

