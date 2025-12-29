Left Menu

India's Battle Against Antimicrobial Resistance: A Silent Pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights the critical issue of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in India, advocating for regulated antibiotic use. Health experts emphasize the urgent need for strict control measures and public awareness to combat the growing threat of drug-resistant infections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 22:12 IST
India's Battle Against Antimicrobial Resistance: A Silent Pandemic
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to combat the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sounded an alarm on the indiscriminate use of antibiotics, garnering praise from health experts nationwide. Addressing the nation in his monthly radio broadcast, Modi underscored the importance of regulated antibiotic consumption under medical supervision.

The World Health Organization classifies AMR as a significant concern when bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens become resistant to drugs, rendering treatments ineffective. Modi's emphasis is echoed by prominent health leaders like Dr. M Srinivas of AIIMS-Delhi, who are advocating for stringent controls to prevent the rise of untreatable infections.

Efforts to curtail unregulated antibiotic sales and usage have gained momentum with experts calling for a multi-pronged strategy. This includes enhanced public awareness, stringent enforcement of prescription regulations, and better diagnostics to tackle the silent yet overwhelming AMR crisis looming over India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
National Outcry: Call for Justice in Racial Attack Tragedy

National Outcry: Call for Justice in Racial Attack Tragedy

 India
2
Mumbai: 5 to 6 persons injured after being hit by BEST bus while the vehicle was reversing, says official.

Mumbai: 5 to 6 persons injured after being hit by BEST bus while the vehicle...

 India
3
Minister Rijiju Condemns Racial Attack, Calls for United Fight Against Discrimination

Minister Rijiju Condemns Racial Attack, Calls for United Fight Against Discr...

 India
4
FTSE 100 Remains Steady Amid Market Shifts: Key Developments

FTSE 100 Remains Steady Amid Market Shifts: Key Developments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025