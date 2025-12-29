Union Push for TB-Free India: Nadda Drives Healthcare Progress

Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Monday conducted a meeting with Haryana government officials to assess the advancements made in the 'TB Mukh Bharat' campaign, aiming to strengthen healthcare delivery and national health programs.

In attendance was Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh, who pledged full support and collaboration with the central government efforts. Nadda highlighted the necessity for consistent drug regulation and continuous pharmaceutical supply chain monitoring to ensure medication safety. He emphasized utilizing best regulatory practices to enhance patient satisfaction and compliance.

Highlighting technology's role, Nadda praised Haryana's telemedicine adoption, crucial for remote area healthcare. The Assembly discussed improving free drug schemes, with Nadda underscoring diagnostics' role and calling for professional hospital management. He stressed the importance of community involvement, with over 350 volunteers engaged in the Ni-kshay Mitra initiative, reinforcing the need for psychosocial support and TB awareness.