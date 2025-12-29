Left Menu

Zaporizhzhia Power Link Restored Amid Ongoing Geopolitical Tensions

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in Ukraine has restored its external power link after repairs, following interruptions due to damage blamed on Ukrainian forces. Currently under Russian control, the plant is a focal point in the Ukraine-Russia conflict due to its critical role in nuclear safety and geopolitical ownership disputes.

Updated: 29-12-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 22:16 IST
The Russian-managed Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in Ukraine regained its external power link after crucial repairs, according to a statement on Monday. This development came after the line was reportedly disabled by Ukrainian armed forces' actions. Repairs were closely monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency, confirming normal radiation levels and a stable situation at the plant.

During the repair period in September and October, the plant was forced to rely on backup diesel generators after a damaged power line was repaired during a ceasefire facilitated by the IAEA. The Zaporizhzhia plant, seized by Russian forces early in their invasion of Ukraine, continues to be a contentious site, with both sides blaming each other for safety risks.

While not currently generating electricity, the facility is dependent on external power to maintain nuclear fuel cooling and prevent a potential meltdown. Ownership disputes persist, with nearly all nations recognizing it as Ukrainian property despite Russian claims. Talks continue, with a U.S. proposal for joint management on the table, highlighting the plant's significance in resolution efforts between the two nations.

