Telangana CM's Spiritual Sojourn: Vaikuntha Ekadashi Darshan at Tirumala

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy touched down in Tirumala on Monday and is poised for a spiritual pilgrimage with a darshan of Lord Venkateswara on December 30.

The visit coincides with Vaikuntha Ekadashi, a sacred festival drawing thousands to the holy Tirumala temple from December 30, 2025, to January 8, 2026.

With the anticipated influx of devotees, TTD officials, led by chairman B R Naidu, have bolstered security and enhanced facilities to ensure a seamless experience for pilgrims.