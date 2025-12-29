Left Menu

Telangana CM's Spiritual Sojourn: Vaikuntha Ekadashi Darshan at Tirumala

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy visits Tirumala for Lord Venkateswara's darshan during Vaikuntha Ekadashi. Special arrangements ensure the festival from December 30, 2025, to January 8, 2026, manages massive crowds. TTD officials emphasize enhanced security, crowd management, and facilities for a smooth devotional experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 29-12-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 22:17 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy touched down in Tirumala on Monday and is poised for a spiritual pilgrimage with a darshan of Lord Venkateswara on December 30.

The visit coincides with Vaikuntha Ekadashi, a sacred festival drawing thousands to the holy Tirumala temple from December 30, 2025, to January 8, 2026.

With the anticipated influx of devotees, TTD officials, led by chairman B R Naidu, have bolstered security and enhanced facilities to ensure a seamless experience for pilgrims.

