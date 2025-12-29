Israeli Consul General Visits RSS Founder's Memorial in Nagpur

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Yaniv Revach, the Consul General of Israel to Midwest India, visited Smruti Mandir on Monday. This memorial, located in Nagpur's Reshimbagh area, honors Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder, K B Hedgewar.

During the visit, Revach was informed about the life and contributions of Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. The RSS outlined Dr. Hedgewar's work and the enduring role of Smruti Mandir as a beacon of inspiration throughout India.

The visit was marked by a warm atmosphere of mutual respect and cultural appreciation, as highlighted in an RSS release. Nagpur Sanghchalak Rajesh Loya and other key members welcomed the Israeli diplomat. Revach took to social media to express his privilege in visiting the RSS headquarters during its centenary year.

(With inputs from agencies.)