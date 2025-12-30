Telangana's Strategic Police Commissionerate Overhaul
The Telangana government has announced a reorganisation of police commissionerates, transforming the existing three into four separate divisions: Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Malkajgiri, and Future City. The restructuring aims to accommodate the proposed development, Bharat Future City, and includes renaming Rachakonda to Malkajgiri.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-12-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 00:24 IST
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move, the Telangana government has restructured its police commissionerates. Previously three, these divisions will now be four: Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Malkajgiri, and Future City, according to an official release on Monday.
This reorganisation reflects the anticipated development of Bharat Future City, an initiative by the Congress government, positioned outside Hyderabad. The move led to the renaming of Rachakonda Commissionerate as Malkajgiri.
The reshuffle aims to better manage the geographical reach of Hyderabad and its suburbs, facilitating more efficient governance of these expanding areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hyderabad Sees Dip in Crime Rate, Rise in Tech-Driven Policing
Hyderabad's Fight Against Crime: Tech Transformations and Future Plans
Hyderabad emerges as mega city with merger of 27 municipalities into GHMC
Hyderabad man burns wife to death
Hyderabad Police Enforce 'Zero Drugs' Policy for New Year Celebrations