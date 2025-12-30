Telangana's Strategic Police Commissionerate Overhaul

In a strategic move, the Telangana government has restructured its police commissionerates. Previously three, these divisions will now be four: Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Malkajgiri, and Future City, according to an official release on Monday.

This reorganisation reflects the anticipated development of Bharat Future City, an initiative by the Congress government, positioned outside Hyderabad. The move led to the renaming of Rachakonda Commissionerate as Malkajgiri.

The reshuffle aims to better manage the geographical reach of Hyderabad and its suburbs, facilitating more efficient governance of these expanding areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)