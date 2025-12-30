Left Menu

Telangana's Strategic Police Commissionerate Overhaul

The Telangana government has announced a reorganisation of police commissionerates, transforming the existing three into four separate divisions: Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Malkajgiri, and Future City. The restructuring aims to accommodate the proposed development, Bharat Future City, and includes renaming Rachakonda to Malkajgiri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-12-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 00:24 IST
Telangana's Strategic Police Commissionerate Overhaul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, the Telangana government has restructured its police commissionerates. Previously three, these divisions will now be four: Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Malkajgiri, and Future City, according to an official release on Monday.

This reorganisation reflects the anticipated development of Bharat Future City, an initiative by the Congress government, positioned outside Hyderabad. The move led to the renaming of Rachakonda Commissionerate as Malkajgiri.

The reshuffle aims to better manage the geographical reach of Hyderabad and its suburbs, facilitating more efficient governance of these expanding areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alaa Abd el-Fattah's Apology Stirs UK Political Arena

Alaa Abd el-Fattah's Apology Stirs UK Political Arena

 Global
2
Controversy Over Netanyahu's Pardon Request: Trump and Herzog's Conflicting Claims

Controversy Over Netanyahu's Pardon Request: Trump and Herzog's Conflicting ...

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes in Bhandup: Fatal Reversal Accident Involving BEST Bus

Tragedy Strikes in Bhandup: Fatal Reversal Accident Involving BEST Bus

 India
4
U.S. Launches Covert Operation in Venezuela Targeting Drug Vessels

U.S. Launches Covert Operation in Venezuela Targeting Drug Vessels

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025