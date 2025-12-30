Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet Criticizes Punjab's Conduct During Afridi's Visit

The northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province's cabinet voiced strong disapproval of the Punjab government's actions during Chief Minister Sohail Afridi's recent visit. The KP cabinet described these actions as undemocratic and unethical following a meeting led by Afridi, highlighting violence and harassment directed at their members.

Chief Minister Afridi alleged deliberate obstruction, claiming roadblocks, forced market closures, and power outages disrupted his schedule. He characterized these actions as alarming amid the nation's economic and political instability. Afridi, alongside senior PTI leaders, was in Punjab to support a street movement pressing for the release of PTI founder, Imran Khan.

Imran Khan, aged 73, has been imprisoned since August 2023, charged with multiple counts of corruption. The KP delegation's efforts underscore the ongoing political tensions and the drive to secure Khan's freedom amid legal challenges.