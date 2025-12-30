Left Menu

Viral Outrage: Man Arrested for Beating Dog to Death

A 26-year-old man was arrested in Meerut for beating a dog to death, an act captured on a viral video. The incident occurred after a dog bit a child in New Govindpuri, leading the child's brother to retaliate. The police have charged the accused under animal cruelty laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 30-12-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 00:26 IST
On Monday, law enforcement in Meerut detained a 26-year-old man for allegedly beating a dog to death. This act, captured in a viral video circulating on social media, has sparked widespread outrage.

According to authorities, the incident unfolded on December 25. It began when a dog bit a nearly six-year-old child in the New Govindpuri locality of Kankarkheda area. This led the child's elder brother, Chand, to fatally attack the dog in retaliation.

Kankarkheda police station's SHO, Vinay Kumar Singh, confirmed that a case has been lodged against the accused, who resides in New Govindpuri. The charges include 'mischief by killing or maiming an animal' as per Section 325 of the BNS. The accused is now in police custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

