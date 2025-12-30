Tensions Surge as Russia Accuses Ukraine of Attacking Putin's Residence
Russia accused Ukraine of attempting to attack President Vladimir Putin's residence, a claim dismissed by Ukraine. The allegations have strained peace negotiations, with tensions escalating over territorial disputes. Both countries' leaders have exchanged sharp remarks, complicating prospects for a peaceful resolution.
Russia has accused Ukraine of attempting an attack on President Vladimir Putin's residence in northern Russia. While Moscow has provided no evidence for these allegations, Ukraine has dismissed the claims as groundless, arguing they aim to disrupt ongoing peace negotiations.
The accusations have severely impacted the peace talks, with Russia stating it is reassessing its negotiation stance. This development follows a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, where they hinted at progress towards ending the conflict despite unresolved territorial disputes.
In response, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reiterated the drone attack claims, labeling it as "state terrorism." While the Kremlin has vowed retaliatory strikes, Ukraine contends the allegations are fabrications intended to justify further hostilities. The international community has been urged to condemn Russia's actions, amid complex territorial negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
