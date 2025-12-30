Left Menu

U.S. Strikes in Venezuela: Unveiling a Covert Operation

U.S. President Donald Trump claimed the U.S. targeted a drug trafficking area in Venezuela, marking the first known operation since a pressure campaign against Maduro's government began. The CIA, White House, and Pentagon have been silent on the matter, raising questions of covert operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 00:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold statement, President Donald Trump announced Monday that U.S. forces targeted a drug-laden area in Venezuela, marking a significant, albeit controversial, intervention in the region. This move reportedly marks the first of its kind since the United States ramped up its pressure on President Nicolas Maduro's government.

Trump declared that the operation involved a strike on boats loaded with drugs as well as the surrounding area, pointing out a 'major explosion'. However, the specifics remain shrouded in secrecy, as the Central Intelligence Agency, the White House, and the Pentagon refrained from commenting, thereby fueling speculation about the covert nature of the mission.

Last week, Trump alluded to a significant U.S. operation against a substantial facility in Venezuela, though details were nebulous. The administration is believed to be intensifying its offensive against suspected drug trafficking, a campaign which has drawn scrutiny from lawmakers and ignited debates over compliance with international law.

