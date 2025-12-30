U.S. Strikes in Venezuela: Unveiling a Covert Operation

In a bold statement, President Donald Trump announced Monday that U.S. forces targeted a drug-laden area in Venezuela, marking a significant, albeit controversial, intervention in the region. This move reportedly marks the first of its kind since the United States ramped up its pressure on President Nicolas Maduro's government.

Trump declared that the operation involved a strike on boats loaded with drugs as well as the surrounding area, pointing out a 'major explosion'. However, the specifics remain shrouded in secrecy, as the Central Intelligence Agency, the White House, and the Pentagon refrained from commenting, thereby fueling speculation about the covert nature of the mission.

Last week, Trump alluded to a significant U.S. operation against a substantial facility in Venezuela, though details were nebulous. The administration is believed to be intensifying its offensive against suspected drug trafficking, a campaign which has drawn scrutiny from lawmakers and ignited debates over compliance with international law.