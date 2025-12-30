Pardon for Netanyahu: Trump's Revelation

In a recent announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that Israeli President Isaac Herzog has confirmed a pardon for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is imminent. Speaking to reporters, Trump emphasized Netanyahu's status as a wartime hero, underscoring the necessity of the pardon.

The revelation was made while Trump stood alongside Netanyahu in Florida, where they were set to meet. Trump emphasized the significance of Herzog's assurance, noting, 'How do you not give a pardon?'

This announcement comes amid discussions of Netanyahu's legal challenges, with Trump's endorsement potentially impacting international diplomatic relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)