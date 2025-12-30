Sarina Wiegman Honored: Leading the Lionesses to Victory

Sarina Wiegman, the head coach of England's women's soccer team, has received an honorary damehood in King Charles III's latest New Year's honors list. The Dutch coach, aged 56, guided the Lionesses to a second consecutive European Championship win and to the World Cup final in 2023.

Expressing gratitude, Wiegman shared, "When I first arrived in England, I could never have imagined the respect and warmth I've experienced from the English people. I deeply thank the fans for their support." She emphasized the team's shared values, stating, "Our team values mean that when there is recognition for one, then there is recognition for all."

Among other distinguished honorees, ice dancers Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean received top honors with Torvill granted a damehood and Dean a knighthood. Retired marathon runner Paula Radcliffe was appointed an Officer of the British Empire while pioneer footballer Kerry Davis became a Member of the British Empire. Honors are bestowed by the king or royal family members at ceremonies throughout the year.