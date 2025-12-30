Clooneys Embrace French Life: A New Chapter in Brignoles

George and Amal Clooney, the renowned Hollywood actor and human rights lawyer respectively, have officially been granted French citizenship, reports reveal. The Clooneys, alongside their two children, have opted to establish a quieter, more private life in France, free from the relentless gaze of paparazzi.

The superstar couple sealed their commitment to their new life by acquiring a lavish vineyard estate in Brignoles, South France. This $10.59 million property, complete with a swimming pool and tennis court, offers a serene escape where their children can flourish away from the public eye.

Meanwhile, esteemed U.S. filmmaker Jim Jarmusch has also voiced his desire to claim French citizenship. Influenced by his deep connection to French culture, Jarmusch sees France as a potential refuge and source of inspiration.

(With inputs from agencies.)