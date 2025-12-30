Left Menu

Clooneys Embrace French Life: A New Chapter in Brignoles

Hollywood couple George and Amal Clooney have obtained French citizenship for themselves and their children, seeking a normal life away from paparazzi. They purchased a vineyard property in Brignoles. U.S. director Jim Jarmusch also expressed interest in obtaining French citizenship for a cultural escape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 30-12-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 14:53 IST
George and Amal Clooney, the renowned Hollywood actor and human rights lawyer respectively, have officially been granted French citizenship, reports reveal. The Clooneys, alongside their two children, have opted to establish a quieter, more private life in France, free from the relentless gaze of paparazzi.

The superstar couple sealed their commitment to their new life by acquiring a lavish vineyard estate in Brignoles, South France. This $10.59 million property, complete with a swimming pool and tennis court, offers a serene escape where their children can flourish away from the public eye.

Meanwhile, esteemed U.S. filmmaker Jim Jarmusch has also voiced his desire to claim French citizenship. Influenced by his deep connection to French culture, Jarmusch sees France as a potential refuge and source of inspiration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

