Spiritual Harmony as Foundation for India's Progress: VP Radhakrishnan at Sivagiri Pilgrimage

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, emphasizing the inseparability of spiritual and social life, inaugurated the 93rd Sivagiri Pilgrimage. Highlighting faith's role in societal uplift, he advocated for national unity and love. Government initiatives merging modern connectivity with spiritual heritage were also discussed, promoting social cohesion and ethical citizenship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-12-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 16:24 IST
In a fervent call to unify spiritual and societal life, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan declared that India's leap toward 'Viksit Bharat' cannot rely solely on infrastructure but must be grounded in unity, values, and love.

Addressing the 93rd Sivagiri Pilgrimage attendees, Radhakrishnan praised India's strength in faith harmony, supported by government initiatives like the PRASAD scheme. He stressed pilgrimage tourism's role in transcending mere travel into spiritual experiences.

He underscored the influence of Sree Narayana Guru's teachings on education, social upliftment, and harmony, urging youth to uphold these values against distractions like social media and drug abuse. Radhakrishnan concluded with a call for a self-reliant India, inspired by the ethos of Sivagiri's pilgrimage.

