In a significant tribute to India's esteemed freedom fighter, the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, inaugurated the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Flag Point on Tuesday. The ceremony celebrated Bose's 82nd anniversary of hoisting the Tricolour in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 1943, a pivotal moment in India's journey to independence.

Sinha highlighted the enduring importance of Bose's advocacy for national unity and self-reliance, describing Boas's patriotism and vision for India as unparalleled. He reiterated that the mantra of unity, as propagated by Bose, remains central to the country's strength and future success, urging the preservation of shared values and heritage.

Attendees were treated to a photo gallery and documentary showcasing Netaji's leadership and invaluable role in the freedom struggle. Jammu stands as a symbol of India's unity, reaffirms its commitment to integrating the spirit and contributions of its historical figures.