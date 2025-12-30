Left Menu

Jammu Celebrates Netaji's Legacy with New Flag Point

The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor inaugurated the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Flag Point, commemorating Bose's contribution to India's freedom struggle. The event marked the 82nd anniversary of his historic Tricolour hoisting in 1943. Sinha emphasized that unity and shared heritage are key to India's success.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
In a significant tribute to India's esteemed freedom fighter, the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, inaugurated the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Flag Point on Tuesday. The ceremony celebrated Bose's 82nd anniversary of hoisting the Tricolour in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 1943, a pivotal moment in India's journey to independence.

Sinha highlighted the enduring importance of Bose's advocacy for national unity and self-reliance, describing Boas's patriotism and vision for India as unparalleled. He reiterated that the mantra of unity, as propagated by Bose, remains central to the country's strength and future success, urging the preservation of shared values and heritage.

Attendees were treated to a photo gallery and documentary showcasing Netaji's leadership and invaluable role in the freedom struggle. Jammu stands as a symbol of India's unity, reaffirms its commitment to integrating the spirit and contributions of its historical figures.

