'Ikkis': A Heartfelt Tribute to Heroism and Legacy

Renowned casting director Mukesh Chhabra took to social media to express his admiration for the film 'Ikkis'. The film stars Agastya Nanda and features the late Dharmendra in what may be his final performance.

Produced by Maddock Films and directed by Sriram Raghavan, 'Ikkis' tells the poignant story of Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred in the 1971 Indo-Pak conflict and posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra.

Highlighting the film's emotional impact, Chhabra praised the performances of Simar Bhatia, Vivan Shah, Sikandar Kher, and Jaideep Ahlawat, underscoring the heartfelt storytelling by filmmakers Raghavan and team.