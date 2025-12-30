Left Menu

'Ikkis': A Heartfelt Tribute to Heroism and Legacy

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra praised the film 'Ikkis' featuring Agastya Nanda and the late Dharmendra. Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Maddock Films, the film depicts the story of Arun Khetarpal, a Param Vir Chakra awardee. Chhabra lauded the emotional depth and performances of the cast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned casting director Mukesh Chhabra took to social media to express his admiration for the film 'Ikkis'. The film stars Agastya Nanda and features the late Dharmendra in what may be his final performance.

Produced by Maddock Films and directed by Sriram Raghavan, 'Ikkis' tells the poignant story of Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred in the 1971 Indo-Pak conflict and posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra.

Highlighting the film's emotional impact, Chhabra praised the performances of Simar Bhatia, Vivan Shah, Sikandar Kher, and Jaideep Ahlawat, underscoring the heartfelt storytelling by filmmakers Raghavan and team.

