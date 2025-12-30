Ranchi Royals Dominate with Convincing 5-0 Victory

Lucina von der Heyde delivered an outstanding performance as Ranchi Royals thrashed Shrachi Bengal Tigers 5-0 in their Women's Hockey India League fixture on Tuesday.

The Royals, displaying superb possession and tactical prowess, received early contributions from Hannah Cotter and Beauty Dungdung before von der Heyde completed her brace.

Despite robust defensive efforts from Bengal Tigers, the Royals sustained their dominance to secure a decisive victory, with Sangita Kumari also adding to the scoreline.