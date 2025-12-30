Ranchi Royals Dominate with Convincing 5-0 Victory
Lucina von der Heyde led Ranchi Royals to a 5-0 triumph over Shrachi Bengal Tigers with two goals in the Women's Hockey India League. Supported by goals from Hannah Cotter, Beauty Dungdung, and Sangita Kumari, the Royals controlled the game with strong possession and efficient attacks.
Lucina von der Heyde delivered an outstanding performance as Ranchi Royals thrashed Shrachi Bengal Tigers 5-0 in their Women's Hockey India League fixture on Tuesday.
The Royals, displaying superb possession and tactical prowess, received early contributions from Hannah Cotter and Beauty Dungdung before von der Heyde completed her brace.
Despite robust defensive efforts from Bengal Tigers, the Royals sustained their dominance to secure a decisive victory, with Sangita Kumari also adding to the scoreline.