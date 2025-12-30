Left Menu

Ranchi Royals Dominate with Convincing 5-0 Victory

Lucina von der Heyde led Ranchi Royals to a 5-0 triumph over Shrachi Bengal Tigers with two goals in the Women's Hockey India League. Supported by goals from Hannah Cotter, Beauty Dungdung, and Sangita Kumari, the Royals controlled the game with strong possession and efficient attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 30-12-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 21:41 IST
Ranchi Royals Dominate with Convincing 5-0 Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lucina von der Heyde delivered an outstanding performance as Ranchi Royals thrashed Shrachi Bengal Tigers 5-0 in their Women's Hockey India League fixture on Tuesday.

The Royals, displaying superb possession and tactical prowess, received early contributions from Hannah Cotter and Beauty Dungdung before von der Heyde completed her brace.

Despite robust defensive efforts from Bengal Tigers, the Royals sustained their dominance to secure a decisive victory, with Sangita Kumari also adding to the scoreline.

TRENDING

1
West Bengal Poll Preparations: High-Rise Housing Complexes Set for New Polling Stations

West Bengal Poll Preparations: High-Rise Housing Complexes Set for New Polli...

 India
2
Legal Showdown: Justice Department Targets Virginia's Tuition Equity Law

Legal Showdown: Justice Department Targets Virginia's Tuition Equity Law

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Eyes Improvement Post-Clean Sweep Against India

Sri Lanka Eyes Improvement Post-Clean Sweep Against India

 India
4
Bribery Sting: Sub-Inspector Arrested in Gonda

Bribery Sting: Sub-Inspector Arrested in Gonda

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025