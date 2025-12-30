Political Tensions Flare: Congress MP and Amit Shah Clash Over Infiltrators

In a sharp political exchange, Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh has condemned Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent comments on infiltrators, labeling them as 'politically motivated' and tied to electoral gain. Singh highlighted that despite BJP's claims, states such as Bihar reported no infiltrators post-NRC checks.

Addressing the media, Amit Shah countered by accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of enabling infiltration for political leverage, claiming her administration fails to allocate land for border defenses. He questioned the absence of action in West Bengal as infiltration halts in neighboring states like Assam and Tripura.

Defending against Shah's allegations, Mamata Banerjee criticized BJP leaders, drawing parallels with antagonist figures from the Mahabharat. She pointed out land allocations in strategic areas like Petrapole, challenging Shah's narrative. The political discourse underscores growing tensions as elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)