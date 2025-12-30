Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare: Congress MP and Amit Shah Clash Over Infiltrators

Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh criticized Amit Shah's remarks on infiltrators, calling them politically motivated and election-driven. Meanwhile, Amit Shah accused West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of deliberately allowing infiltration to benefit her vote bank, a claim she countered by alleging misinformation. The debate exposes deep political rifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 21:40 IST
Political Tensions Flare: Congress MP and Amit Shah Clash Over Infiltrators
Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp political exchange, Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh has condemned Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent comments on infiltrators, labeling them as 'politically motivated' and tied to electoral gain. Singh highlighted that despite BJP's claims, states such as Bihar reported no infiltrators post-NRC checks.

Addressing the media, Amit Shah countered by accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of enabling infiltration for political leverage, claiming her administration fails to allocate land for border defenses. He questioned the absence of action in West Bengal as infiltration halts in neighboring states like Assam and Tripura.

Defending against Shah's allegations, Mamata Banerjee criticized BJP leaders, drawing parallels with antagonist figures from the Mahabharat. She pointed out land allocations in strategic areas like Petrapole, challenging Shah's narrative. The political discourse underscores growing tensions as elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Daring Daylight Robbery: Farmer's 25 Lakh Looted in Chilli Powder Heist

Daring Daylight Robbery: Farmer's 25 Lakh Looted in Chilli Powder Heist

 India
2
Uttarakhand's New Year Safety Drive: Ensuring Law, Order, and Tourist Convenience

Uttarakhand's New Year Safety Drive: Ensuring Law, Order, and Tourist Conven...

 India
3
Delhi Eases Legal Framework with Jan Vishwas Bill 2026

Delhi Eases Legal Framework with Jan Vishwas Bill 2026

 India
4
Gurugram Man Scammed by Friend for Sister's Cancer Treatment Claim

Gurugram Man Scammed by Friend for Sister's Cancer Treatment Claim

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025