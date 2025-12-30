Political Tensions Flare: Congress MP and Amit Shah Clash Over Infiltrators
Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh criticized Amit Shah's remarks on infiltrators, calling them politically motivated and election-driven. Meanwhile, Amit Shah accused West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of deliberately allowing infiltration to benefit her vote bank, a claim she countered by alleging misinformation. The debate exposes deep political rifts.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp political exchange, Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh has condemned Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent comments on infiltrators, labeling them as 'politically motivated' and tied to electoral gain. Singh highlighted that despite BJP's claims, states such as Bihar reported no infiltrators post-NRC checks.
Addressing the media, Amit Shah countered by accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of enabling infiltration for political leverage, claiming her administration fails to allocate land for border defenses. He questioned the absence of action in West Bengal as infiltration halts in neighboring states like Assam and Tripura.
Defending against Shah's allegations, Mamata Banerjee criticized BJP leaders, drawing parallels with antagonist figures from the Mahabharat. She pointed out land allocations in strategic areas like Petrapole, challenging Shah's narrative. The political discourse underscores growing tensions as elections approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee's Fierce Critique: A Political Clash in West Bengal
High Stakes in Nagpur: Political Showdown in the Civic Elections
Bengal Polls: Amit Shah vs Mamata Banerjee in High-Stakes Showdown
Bengal at Crossroads: Amit Shah Challenges Mamata Banerjee's Rule
Nepal's Young Voters Set to Shape Parliamentary Elections