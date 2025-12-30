U.S. Troops in Ukraine: A New Security Dialogue

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine announced that discussions are underway with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the potential stationing of American troops in Ukraine to enhance security measures.

During a WhatsApp chat with the media, Zelenskiy reiterated Kyiv's dedication to continuing negotiations aimed at ending the hostilities in Ukraine.

He also stated his willingness to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in any format to help resolve the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)