U.S. Troops in Ukraine: A New Security Dialogue
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed ongoing discussions with President Donald Trump about the deployment of U.S. troops in Ukraine as part of security arrangements. Zelenskiy also expressed readiness to engage in negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasizing Kyiv's commitment to finding resolutions to end the ongoing conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 30-12-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 21:40 IST
- Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine announced that discussions are underway with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the potential stationing of American troops in Ukraine to enhance security measures.
During a WhatsApp chat with the media, Zelenskiy reiterated Kyiv's dedication to continuing negotiations aimed at ending the hostilities in Ukraine.
He also stated his willingness to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in any format to help resolve the conflict.
