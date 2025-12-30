Uttarakhand Boosts Infrastructure and Security with IPS Promotions and Rs 51 Crore Sanction

In a significant pre-New Year move, the Uttarakhand government has sanctioned the promotion of nine Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, as announced during a Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meeting. According to the Chief Minister's Office, prominent 1996 batch IPS officer Abhinav Kumar has secured a promotion to Director General from his current role as Additional Director General for Security and Intelligence. The DPC session further endorsed the advancement of eight fellow IPS officers.

The day also saw Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami green-lighting Rs 51 crore for diverse developmental undertakings statewide. As per an official communiqué, allocations include modernizing Rishikul Government Ayurvedic Pharmacy, Haridwar, expanding the Ayurvedic and Unani Services building, upgrading the Champawat Circuit House, enhancing urban infrastructure, and organizing Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar camps for public service outreach.

Under these measures, Rs 25.74 crore targets Rishikul's industrial expansion, Rs 7.44 crore for Directorate upgrades, and Rs 11.41 crore towards Champawat's guest house refurbishments. Additional funds are directed at urban lighting, garbage systems, and Chief Minister campaign facilitation, fortifying Uttarakhand's infrastructure and governance face.

(With inputs from agencies.)