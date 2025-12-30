Left Menu

A Renewed Call for Justice: Honoring Netaji and Unraveling Historic Mysteries

A city-based NGO has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary as a national holiday and to initiate a new investigation into his mysterious disappearance. The appeal highlights preserving Netaji's legacy and seeks national recognition of 'Jai Hind' as the official salutation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-12-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 20:06 IST
A Renewed Call for Justice: Honoring Netaji and Unraveling Historic Mysteries
  • Country:
  • India

A city-based non-governmental organisation has made an earnest appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the nation to commemorate January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, as a national holiday.

In a letter dated December 29, the Azad Hind People's Mission presented four demands to the Prime Minister, describing them as crucial national and historical imperatives. Among these, is the insistence on official recognition of Netaji's birth anniversary. Previously proposed in 1962, this recognition remains ungranted.

Furthermore, the NGO seeks posthumous Bharat Ratna awards for Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and poet Kazi Nazrul Islam and the establishment of 'Jai Hind' as India's national salutation. It also calls for a fresh inquiry into Netaji's mysterious disappearance, challenging past conclusions and urging for comprehensive truth-finding efforts.

TRENDING

1
UAE Withdraws Counterterrorism Units From Yemen Amid Strategic Reassessment

UAE Withdraws Counterterrorism Units From Yemen Amid Strategic Reassessment

 Global
2
Major Bureaucratic Shake-up: Key Appointments and Promotions Announced

Major Bureaucratic Shake-up: Key Appointments and Promotions Announced

 India
3
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Greenlights Rs 51 Crore in Development Initiatives

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Greenlights Rs 51 Crore in Development Initiatives

 India
4
E-Raksha Hackathon 2026: Pioneering Cybersecurity and AI Innovation at IIT Delhi

E-Raksha Hackathon 2026: Pioneering Cybersecurity and AI Innovation at IIT D...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025