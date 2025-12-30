A Renewed Call for Justice: Honoring Netaji and Unraveling Historic Mysteries

A city-based non-governmental organisation has made an earnest appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the nation to commemorate January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, as a national holiday.

In a letter dated December 29, the Azad Hind People's Mission presented four demands to the Prime Minister, describing them as crucial national and historical imperatives. Among these, is the insistence on official recognition of Netaji's birth anniversary. Previously proposed in 1962, this recognition remains ungranted.

Furthermore, the NGO seeks posthumous Bharat Ratna awards for Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and poet Kazi Nazrul Islam and the establishment of 'Jai Hind' as India's national salutation. It also calls for a fresh inquiry into Netaji's mysterious disappearance, challenging past conclusions and urging for comprehensive truth-finding efforts.