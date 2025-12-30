Left Menu

Joy at Tata Steel Zoo: Meghna the Tigress Welcomes Cubs

Meghna, a tigress at Tata Steel Zoological Park, gave birth to two healthy cubs, whose arrival was initially kept private. A public contest named their parents, Meghna and Rudra. The park will host another contest to name the new cubs, fostering continued community engagement.

Joy at Tata Steel Zoo: Meghna the Tigress Welcomes Cubs
In a delightful turn of events at the Tata Steel Zoological Park, Meghna the tigress has given birth to two healthy cubs. The births were celebrated with much joy, marking an end to a long gap in tiger cub arrivals.

The births, which occurred on November 27, were not disclosed immediately to protect the animals, in accordance with zoo protocols. However, zoo authorities have now confirmed that the cubs are stable and under constant professional care.

The cubs' parents, Meghna and Rudra, were named through a public contest. Continuing this tradition of involving the community, the zoo plans to organize another contest to name the new cubs.

