Indore Water Crisis: Calls for Accountability in Tragic Contamination Incident

Following the deaths of at least three people in Indore, allegedly linked to contaminated drinking water, the Congress is demanding a culpable homicide case against the city's mayor and municipal commissioner. The controversy includes calls for investigation and discussions around political responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 30-12-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 23:09 IST
Indore Water Crisis: Calls for Accountability in Tragic Contamination Incident
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a tragic incident of water contamination in Indore, where at least three people have reportedly died, the Congress party is urging legal action against local authorities. The deaths are believed to stem from the consumption of poisoned drinking water, raising alarm among city residents.

Congress has accused Indore's Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava and the municipal commissioner of negligence, suggesting that a poisonous substance was mixed into the city's water supply pipeline. Allegations have been made against the ruling BJP, with Congress claiming the incident reflects poorly on their governance.

The Indore Municipal Corporation, acknowledging the issue, identified a pipeline leak at Bhagirathpura, a critical supply line from the Narmada river. Mayor Bhargava called for a timely and thorough investigation to prevent future occurrences and ensure accountability.

