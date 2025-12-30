Left Menu

Delhi Eases Legal Framework with Jan Vishwas Bill 2026

The Delhi Cabinet has approved the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, aimed at decriminalising minor offences and imposing civil penalties. Chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the initiative intends to reduce court burdens, ease business operations, and improve daily life efficiency in Delhi.

In a significant move, the Delhi Cabinet has given its nod to the Delhi Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, which aims at decriminalising a range of minor offences and transforming them into civil penalties. The bill's approval was confirmed on Tuesday in a meeting led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

According to Gupta, the proposed legislation is set for introduction in the winter session of the Delhi Assembly starting January 5. The new bill brings various existing laws into its fold, including acts related to industrial development, shop establishments, and the bed and breakfast sector, among others, with provisions for periodic fine adjustments to account for inflation.

The Chief Minister emphasised that this measure aligns with efforts to promote business ease and reduce legal pressures on courts. Serving as a counterpart to the central government's similar initiatives, the bill showcases the Delhi government's commitment to improving administrative efficiency and the overall ease of living for its residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

