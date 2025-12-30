Left Menu

Daring Daylight Robbery: Farmer's 25 Lakh Looted in Chilli Powder Heist

In Ashoknagar district, Madhya Pradesh, a farmer named Lakhvinder was robbed of Rs 25 lakh by assailants who threw chilli powder in his eyes. As police investigate, it's revealed that Lakhvinder was en route to repay borrowed funds. The incident highlights increasing crime targeting rural money transfers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ashoknagar | Updated: 30-12-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 23:11 IST
Daring Daylight Robbery: Farmer's 25 Lakh Looted in Chilli Powder Heist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold daylight robbery in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar district, a farmer, Lakhvinder, was relieved of Rs 25 lakh by three assailants who used chilli powder to disable him before snatching his bag.

The incident unfolded while Lakhvinder rode his motorcycle between Tamoia Chakk and Mohri villages, bearing cash meant to repay a loan and settle a transaction. The criminals engaged him in conversation before attacking, leaving him vulnerable on the roadside.

Local law enforcement, led by Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Vivek Sharma, is investigating. The case underscores a worrying trend as similar attacks have occurred in the area, with another trader recently targeted by armed robbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

