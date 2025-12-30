Daring Daylight Robbery: Farmer's 25 Lakh Looted in Chilli Powder Heist

In a bold daylight robbery in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar district, a farmer, Lakhvinder, was relieved of Rs 25 lakh by three assailants who used chilli powder to disable him before snatching his bag.

The incident unfolded while Lakhvinder rode his motorcycle between Tamoia Chakk and Mohri villages, bearing cash meant to repay a loan and settle a transaction. The criminals engaged him in conversation before attacking, leaving him vulnerable on the roadside.

Local law enforcement, led by Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Vivek Sharma, is investigating. The case underscores a worrying trend as similar attacks have occurred in the area, with another trader recently targeted by armed robbers.

