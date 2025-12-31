Buddhist Monks Walk for Peace: A Journey Across America

A group of dedicated Buddhist monks is on a mission to spread peace across the United States, despite facing setbacks along the way. Starting their journey on October 26 in Fort Worth, Texas, the monks have persevered past obstacles, including a severe vehicle accident, and reached Georgia en route to Washington, DC.

The monks' walk, highlighting the longstanding activist tradition within Buddhism, has captured a wide following on social media, with their efforts reaching over 400,000 people on Facebook. Their loyal companion, Aloka the dog, is a symbol of the trek's circle of compassion and has his own hashtag, #AlokathePeaceDog, on social platforms.

The accident, which occurred just outside Houston, involved their escort vehicle being struck by a truck, resulting in significant injuries to two monks. Despite these challenges, the group continues to underscore the core Buddhist values of non-violence and compassion, inviting the public to join their peace gathering events and follow their progress to the capital.