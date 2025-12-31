Left Menu

Buddhist Monks Walk for Peace: A Journey Across America

A group of Buddhist monks is marching across the US to promote peace, despite two members being injured in a road accident. Starting from Fort Worth, Texas, they have reached Georgia, continuing to Washington, DC. Their journey garners significant attention on social media, emphasizing Buddhism's tradition of peace activism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Atlanta | Updated: 31-12-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 00:05 IST
Buddhist Monks Walk for Peace: A Journey Across America
  • Country:
  • United States

A group of dedicated Buddhist monks is on a mission to spread peace across the United States, despite facing setbacks along the way. Starting their journey on October 26 in Fort Worth, Texas, the monks have persevered past obstacles, including a severe vehicle accident, and reached Georgia en route to Washington, DC.

The monks' walk, highlighting the longstanding activist tradition within Buddhism, has captured a wide following on social media, with their efforts reaching over 400,000 people on Facebook. Their loyal companion, Aloka the dog, is a symbol of the trek's circle of compassion and has his own hashtag, #AlokathePeaceDog, on social platforms.

The accident, which occurred just outside Houston, involved their escort vehicle being struck by a truck, resulting in significant injuries to two monks. Despite these challenges, the group continues to underscore the core Buddhist values of non-violence and compassion, inviting the public to join their peace gathering events and follow their progress to the capital.

TRENDING

1
Federal Reserve's Rate Cut: Balancing Risks and Perspectives

Federal Reserve's Rate Cut: Balancing Risks and Perspectives

 Global
2
Tragic Incident in Uttarakhand: A Call for Accountability and Reform

Tragic Incident in Uttarakhand: A Call for Accountability and Reform

 India
3
Judge Blocks Trump's Plan to End TPS for South Sudanese Nationals

Judge Blocks Trump's Plan to End TPS for South Sudanese Nationals

 Global
4
Gulf Powers Clash: UAE Withdraws Troops Amid Saudi Tensions Over Yemen

Gulf Powers Clash: UAE Withdraws Troops Amid Saudi Tensions Over Yemen

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025