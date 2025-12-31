Controversy Erupts Over Kochi Biennale's Last Supper Artwork

Renowned artist Tom Vattakuzhy has dismissed allegations from the Catholic Church accusing him of distorting the depiction of Christ's Last Supper in a painting featured at the Kochi Biennale. The criticism emerged after the painting was displayed as part of the 'Idam' curated exhibition.

Vattakuzhy explained in a media interview that the controversial artwork is inspired by a play and is not intended to offend religious sentiments. He emphasized that his portrayal of Jesus Christ transcends traditional imagery, seeing Christ in the suffering of individuals.

The Church and other Christian groups have criticized the artwork, arguing it distorts a widely respected religious symbol. The controversy led Biennale authorities to temporarily close the exhibition space, while religious groups called for respect towards faith in art.