Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Kochi Biennale's Last Supper Artwork

Artist Tom Vattakuzhy faces criticism from the Catholic Church over an artwork at Kochi Biennale, depicting Christ's Last Supper. The Church claims it distorts a sacred symbol. Vattakuzhy argues his work, part of the 'Idam' exhibition, symbolizes universal suffering and compassion from an artistic perspective.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 31-12-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 11:37 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Kochi Biennale's Last Supper Artwork
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned artist Tom Vattakuzhy has dismissed allegations from the Catholic Church accusing him of distorting the depiction of Christ's Last Supper in a painting featured at the Kochi Biennale. The criticism emerged after the painting was displayed as part of the 'Idam' curated exhibition.

Vattakuzhy explained in a media interview that the controversial artwork is inspired by a play and is not intended to offend religious sentiments. He emphasized that his portrayal of Jesus Christ transcends traditional imagery, seeing Christ in the suffering of individuals.

The Church and other Christian groups have criticized the artwork, arguing it distorts a widely respected religious symbol. The controversy led Biennale authorities to temporarily close the exhibition space, while religious groups called for respect towards faith in art.

TRENDING

1
Navigating the IBC Crunch: Challenges in India's Insolvency Framework

Navigating the IBC Crunch: Challenges in India's Insolvency Framework

 India
2
Allegations of Insecurity for Women in West Bengal

Allegations of Insecurity for Women in West Bengal

 India
3

Digital Lending Surge: India's 2025 Financial Revolution

 Global
4
India's Diplomatic Tribute: Jaishankar Honors Khaleda Zia's Legacy

India's Diplomatic Tribute: Jaishankar Honors Khaleda Zia's Legacy

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025