A Brother's Emotions Unleashed in 'Ikkis'

Mukesh Khetarpal was deeply moved by Sriram Raghavan's film 'Ikkis' which portrays his brother, Arun Khetarpal, a Param Vir Chakra recipient. Agastya Nanda's performance brought Arun to life, evoking strong emotions and tears from Mukesh. The war drama releases on January 1, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-12-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 11:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mukesh Khetarpal, overcome with emotion, watched his brother Arun Khetarpal's heroic life story unfold in the upcoming film 'Ikkis,' directed by Sriram Raghavan.

The film stars Agastya Nanda as Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, encapsulating his bravery during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Mukesh, touched by Agastya's portrayal, lauded the performance, expressing deep grief and nostalgia as he relived the emotional narrative. 'Ikkis,' including performances from Jaideep Ahlawat and Dharmendra, is set to hit theatres on January 1, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

