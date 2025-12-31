A Brother's Emotions Unleashed in 'Ikkis'

Mukesh Khetarpal, overcome with emotion, watched his brother Arun Khetarpal's heroic life story unfold in the upcoming film 'Ikkis,' directed by Sriram Raghavan.

The film stars Agastya Nanda as Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, encapsulating his bravery during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Mukesh, touched by Agastya's portrayal, lauded the performance, expressing deep grief and nostalgia as he relived the emotional narrative. 'Ikkis,' including performances from Jaideep Ahlawat and Dharmendra, is set to hit theatres on January 1, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)