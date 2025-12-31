Karnataka Minister Debunks Claims of Housing Aid to Illegal Migrants

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday dismissed accusations by the opposition BJP that the government was allotting houses to illegal Bangladeshi migrants. Terming it a 'political statement,' Parameshwara emphasized that relief was extended only after thorough document verification, confirming the beneficiaries' local backgrounds.

Amid claims by Leader of Opposition R Ashoka that the government favored illegal migrants over local flood victims, Parameshwara stated any criminal activities by Bangladeshi migrants would lead to arrests and deportations. He asserted that most demolished houses at Kogilu belonged to migrants from other Indian states, not Bangladesh.

Parameshwara criticized the opposition's narrative as politically driven, reiterating ongoing verification processes to prevent unauthorized occupancy by foreign nationals in Karnataka. He also addressed unrelated prison misbehavior issues in Kalaburagi, vowing action against officials if recent misconduct is verified.

