Gold and Silver Shine Bright Amid Market Turbulence
Gold and silver outperformed all asset classes in 2025, driven by global political challenges and supply-chain disruptions. Silver prices soared 169% while gold rose 76%, marking their roles as stable investment options. Central banks' robust purchases and industrial demand propelled their upward momentum during this volatile period.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 14:00 IST
Outperforming all asset classes globally, gold and silver took center stage in 2025, delivering outstanding returns and redefining market dynamics amidst geopolitical tensions and persistent supply-chain disruptions.
Silver led the performance charts, skyrocketing 169% during the year, while gold surged 76%, cementing their role as safe-haven investments in an uncertain world.
Political factors, central bank purchases, and tight supply fueled this upward trend in precious metals, setting the stage for sustained appeal going into 2026.
