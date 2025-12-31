Gold and Silver Shine Bright Amid Market Turbulence

Outperforming all asset classes globally, gold and silver took center stage in 2025, delivering outstanding returns and redefining market dynamics amidst geopolitical tensions and persistent supply-chain disruptions.

Silver led the performance charts, skyrocketing 169% during the year, while gold surged 76%, cementing their role as safe-haven investments in an uncertain world.

Political factors, central bank purchases, and tight supply fueled this upward trend in precious metals, setting the stage for sustained appeal going into 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)