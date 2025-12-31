Tightened Security Measures in Jharkhand for Safe New Year Celebrations

Authorities in Jharkhand have implemented extensive security measures in anticipation of New Year celebrations to ensure law and order is maintained throughout the state, particularly in the capital, Ranchi.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Paras Rana confirmed that security has been tightened at crucial locations, including dams and popular tourist spots, to prevent any untoward incidents. Over 104 key areas have been identified across the city with a substantial deployment of security forces.

Enhanced surveillance will target those engaged in rash or drunk driving, as well as individuals harassing women. Similar security steps have been taken in Jamshedpur and Dhanbad, emphasizing a peaceful celebration for all residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)