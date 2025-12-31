Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Charts Vision 2047 Amidst New Year Wishes

In a spirited New Year message, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conveyed her aspirations for the capital city, projecting a comprehensive vision for 2047. While extending her wishes, Gupta elaborated on various developmental milestones achieved in 2025, including free health services under the Ayushman scheme, providing treatment up to ₹10 lakh.

The Chief Minister lauded the success of the Atal Canteen initiative, which provides nutritious meals for just ₹5, winning accolades, especially from the city's working class. Infrastructure developments saw solid progress, with several schemes approved to improve Delhi's business environment and address long-standing challenges.

Gupta also spotlighted environmental strides, notably the halt in stubble burning and the establishment of the city's first biogas plant. Promising to tackle waste management, she vowed to dismantle the 'mountains of garbage' across the city by 2026, aligning with her vision for a cleaner, greener Delhi by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)