Nandini Chakravorty Makes History as West Bengal's First Female Chief Secretary

Nandini Chakravorty has been appointed as the chief secretary of West Bengal, marking her as the first woman to assume this prestigious role. She replaced Manoj Pant, whose retirement was extended for six months. Chakravorty was succeeded as home secretary by Jagdish Prasad Meena.

Updated: 31-12-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 20:19 IST
Nandini Chakravorty has achieved a historic milestone by being appointed as the chief secretary of West Bengal, becoming the first woman to ever hold this position in the state, a senior official announced.

She takes over from Manoj Pant, who was originally set to retire on June 30. However, Pant's tenure was extended for an additional six months, running from July 1 to December 31.

In a subsequent move, Chakravorty, who previously served as the state's home secretary, was replaced by Jagdish Prasad Meena, according to the senior official.

