Long-Lost Man Returns Home After 26 Years

A septuagenarian man, long presumed dead by his family, has returned to his hometown of Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar district after almost three decades. Sharif Ahmad, now 79, reappeared to collect documents for a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal, where he has been living for many years.

Sharif mysteriously vanished in 1997 after relocating to West Bengal following his second marriage. Family members, including his daughters and nephew Waseem Ahmad, attempted to trace him without success, and he was presumed deceased. His surprise return, intended solely for bureaucratic purposes, rekindled familial bonds.

During his visit, Sharif discovered that many close relatives, including his father and brother, had died in his absence. The reunion was emotionally charged, marking a poignant moment for the family. After this brief visit, Sharif returned to Medinipur district in West Bengal to finalize his document preparations.