Left Menu

Long-Lost Man Returns Home After 26 Years

Sharif Ahmad, missing for nearly three decades, astonished his family when he returned to Khatauli from West Bengal to gather documents for electoral roll revision. Presumed dead, the emotional reunion with relatives was prompted by bureaucratic requirements in Bengal. The visit unveiled the passing of close kin, enriching the bittersweet homecoming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 31-12-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 20:24 IST
Long-Lost Man Returns Home After 26 Years
  • Country:
  • India

A septuagenarian man, long presumed dead by his family, has returned to his hometown of Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar district after almost three decades. Sharif Ahmad, now 79, reappeared to collect documents for a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal, where he has been living for many years.

Sharif mysteriously vanished in 1997 after relocating to West Bengal following his second marriage. Family members, including his daughters and nephew Waseem Ahmad, attempted to trace him without success, and he was presumed deceased. His surprise return, intended solely for bureaucratic purposes, rekindled familial bonds.

During his visit, Sharif discovered that many close relatives, including his father and brother, had died in his absence. The reunion was emotionally charged, marking a poignant moment for the family. After this brief visit, Sharif returned to Medinipur district in West Bengal to finalize his document preparations.

TRENDING

1
Himachal Pradesh Industries Corporation to Invest in Modernization

Himachal Pradesh Industries Corporation to Invest in Modernization

 India
2
DGCA Clarifies: Officer Transfers Are Routine, Not Speculative

DGCA Clarifies: Officer Transfers Are Routine, Not Speculative

 India
3
Anu Garg Makes History as Odisha's First Female Chief Secretary

Anu Garg Makes History as Odisha's First Female Chief Secretary

 India
4
Transforming India: PM Modi's Vision Through PRAGATI

Transforming India: PM Modi's Vision Through PRAGATI

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025