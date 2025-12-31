Bihar Ministers' Wealth: A Closer Look at Assets Disclosure
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's assets have increased to Rs 1.65 crore, with disclosures revealing details about the financial standing of him and his cabinet colleagues. Several ministers have more wealth than the Chief Minister, showcasing a varied financial spectrum among the state's leadership.
- Country:
- India
Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has disclosed ownership of assets valued at Rs 1.65 crore, marking an increase of around Rs 68,455 from the previous year.
The Bihar government's website reveals detailed financial disclosures of Kumar and his cabinet, underscoring the mandatory asset declarations for ministers each year. Kumar reportedly possesses Rs 20,552 in cash, with bank holdings of approximately Rs 57,800.
Revelations indicate several ministers surpassing the CM in wealth. Bihar's Deputy Chief Ministers also outlined their assets, with disclosures highlighting varying wealth ranges among cabinet members, including movable and immovable properties.
