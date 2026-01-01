Left Menu

Tragic New Year's Blaze in Swiss Alps

A fire during New Year's celebrations at a bar in Crans-Montana, a Swiss Alpine resort, resulted in deaths and injuries. Exact numbers have not been revealed as local police continue their investigation.

Updated: 01-01-2026 12:17 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 12:17 IST
A devastating fire erupted at a bar in the Swiss Alps, turning New Year's celebrations into a tragedy with multiple casualties. The incident occurred in Crans-Montana, a popular ski resort municipality.

Local authorities have confirmed fatalities and injuries, although precise figures remain undisclosed as the police conduct their investigation.

The blaze casts a shadow over the festivity in the picturesque Alpine region, known for attracting tourists from around the world. Efforts are underway to uncover the cause of the fire and identify the victims.

