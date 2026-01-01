Game of Accusations: Chess Legend Takes Legal Battle to FIDE

Russian chess legend Vladimir Kramnik has filed a defamation lawsuit against FIDE in a Swiss civil court. This legal action follows an inquiry into his alleged harassment of players with baseless cheating accusations, particularly after the death of American Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky.

Kramnik announced on 'X' his decision to pursue this path due to relentless attacks from fellow players and FIDE officials. CEO Emil Sutovsky had labeled Kramnik's claims as 'appalling and outright shameful'. Naroditsky, who died at 29, had expressed severe mental stress over these allegations.

Czech Grandmaster David Navara also reported feelings of distress and suicidal thoughts due to Kramnik's online accusations. Kramnik remains firm in his position, stating that his claims were not baseless. He has initiated formal proceedings in the Court of Lausanne under Swiss law, with preliminary procedures expected to last 2-3 months.