West Bengal Welcomes New Year with Festive Fervor

Large gatherings were observed across tourist hotspots in West Bengal as residents and visitors stepped out to celebrate the New Year with enthusiasm. Destinations like Alipore Zoo and Eco Park became hubs of activity despite the winter chill.

In Kolkata, devotees flocked to spiritual places such as Kashipur Udyan Bati and Dakshineswar Kali Temple to observe the Kalpataru Diwas, while iconic sites like Kalighat Temple and Tarapith also reported high attendance.

The statewide holiday saw families enjoying outings at parks, beaches, and malls. Governor CV Ananda Bose's greetings for peace and happiness resonated as Kolkata's Park Street dazzled in festive lights, drawing revelers throughout the evening. Police maintained heightened security and extra metro services for smooth festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)