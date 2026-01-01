Left Menu

Harmonizing Tradition and Innovation: Pt Lokesh Anand's Shehnai Resonance in Global Soundscape

Renowned shehnai maestro Pt Lokesh Anand captivates global audiences with his emotive compositions, blending Indian classical music with contemporary sounds in the Arabic rap track FA9LA. A devoted disciple of Pt Jasraj and Mewati gharana torchbearer, Anand continues to advance and preserve traditional music with innovative international collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-01-2026 15:55 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 15:55 IST
Harmonizing Tradition and Innovation: Pt Lokesh Anand's Shehnai Resonance in Global Soundscape
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned shehnai maestro Pt Lokesh Anand has captivated audiences worldwide with his compelling shehnai performance in the Arabic rap track FA9LA. This piece, which has rapidly gained traction across music and OTT platforms, highlights Anand's skill in merging Indian classical tradition with modern soundscapes, bringing three decades of musical expertise to the fore.

Born into a musically rich family, Anand's journey began under the guidance of his father and further enriched by tutelage from Pt Anant Lal and Pt Daya Shankar. His association with Pt Jasraj profoundly shaped his musical outlook, leading to a deep-rooted understanding of ragas and the spiritual essence of classical music.

Anand continues to break musical boundaries, collaborating with composers like A.R. Rahman while preserving the legacy of the Mewati gharana. His recent work in FA9LA, composed by Flliperachy and DJ Outlaw, stands out for its emotional depth and global resonance, further establishing his role as a bridge between tradition and contemporary music innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tezpur University Vice Chancellor sent on leave amid ongoing protests; enquiry panel set up to probe allegations: Officials.

Tezpur University Vice Chancellor sent on leave amid ongoing protests; enqui...

 India
2
Bulgaria Embraces the Euro Amid Political Turmoil and Economic Aspirations

Bulgaria Embraces the Euro Amid Political Turmoil and Economic Aspirations

 Bulgaria
3
Hyundai Motor India Reports Solid Growth Amid GST Reforms

Hyundai Motor India Reports Solid Growth Amid GST Reforms

 India
4
India and Pakistan Exchange Nuclear and Prisoner Lists: A Diplomatic Tradition

India and Pakistan Exchange Nuclear and Prisoner Lists: A Diplomatic Traditi...

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026