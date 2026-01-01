Harmonizing Tradition and Innovation: Pt Lokesh Anand's Shehnai Resonance in Global Soundscape

Renowned shehnai maestro Pt Lokesh Anand has captivated audiences worldwide with his compelling shehnai performance in the Arabic rap track FA9LA. This piece, which has rapidly gained traction across music and OTT platforms, highlights Anand's skill in merging Indian classical tradition with modern soundscapes, bringing three decades of musical expertise to the fore.

Born into a musically rich family, Anand's journey began under the guidance of his father and further enriched by tutelage from Pt Anant Lal and Pt Daya Shankar. His association with Pt Jasraj profoundly shaped his musical outlook, leading to a deep-rooted understanding of ragas and the spiritual essence of classical music.

Anand continues to break musical boundaries, collaborating with composers like A.R. Rahman while preserving the legacy of the Mewati gharana. His recent work in FA9LA, composed by Flliperachy and DJ Outlaw, stands out for its emotional depth and global resonance, further establishing his role as a bridge between tradition and contemporary music innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)