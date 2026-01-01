Left Menu

Somali Forces Strike Hard Against al-Shabaab Militants

Somali armed forces, in coordination with international partners, successfully eliminated 29 al-Shabaab militants in the town of Jabad Godane, located in the Middle Shabelle region. This operation marks a significant effort in combating terrorism within the region, reinforcing the Somali military's capabilities.

In a decisive military operation, Somali armed forces have eliminated 29 al-Shabaab militants in Jabad Godane, a town in the Middle Shabelle region.

The Defense Ministry announced on Thursday that the operation was conducted with support from international partners.

This marks a significant step in Somalia's ongoing fight against terrorism.

