Somali Forces Strike Hard Against al-Shabaab Militants
Somali armed forces, in coordination with international partners, successfully eliminated 29 al-Shabaab militants in the town of Jabad Godane, located in the Middle Shabelle region. This operation marks a significant effort in combating terrorism within the region, reinforcing the Somali military's capabilities.
The Defense Ministry announced on Thursday that the operation was conducted with support from international partners.
This marks a significant step in Somalia's ongoing fight against terrorism.