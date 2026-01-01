NHAI Streamlines FASTag for Motorists by Axing KYV

In a bid to ease the burden on road users, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will eliminate the mandatory Know Your Vehicle (KYV) process for all new FASTag issuances starting February 1, 2026. The change targets enhancing user convenience and reducing post-activation hassles that many faced despite having valid documentation.

This reform is set to significantly relieve many drivers who had encountered delays and inconvenience due to the existing KYV requirements. The NHAI has confirmed that existing FASTags will also see a reduction in routine KYV demands, although specific cases may still require verification if complaints arise, such as in instances of misissued or misused tags.

To ensure robust security in the absence of KYV, NHAI has introduced stronger pre-activation requirements for issuer banks, mandating VAHAN-based validation for the activation process. This aims to maintain operational integrity while facilitating a more stress-free experience for drivers.