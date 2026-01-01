NHAI Streamlines FASTag for Motorists by Axing KYV
NHAI will discontinue the Know Your Vehicle (KYV) process for new FASTag issuances starting February 2026, aiming to improve convenience for highway users. This move intends to alleviate the frustration and delays associated with post-activation requirements previously faced by drivers, ensuring smoother operations for existing FASTags.
In a bid to ease the burden on road users, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will eliminate the mandatory Know Your Vehicle (KYV) process for all new FASTag issuances starting February 1, 2026. The change targets enhancing user convenience and reducing post-activation hassles that many faced despite having valid documentation.
This reform is set to significantly relieve many drivers who had encountered delays and inconvenience due to the existing KYV requirements. The NHAI has confirmed that existing FASTags will also see a reduction in routine KYV demands, although specific cases may still require verification if complaints arise, such as in instances of misissued or misused tags.
To ensure robust security in the absence of KYV, NHAI has introduced stronger pre-activation requirements for issuer banks, mandating VAHAN-based validation for the activation process. This aims to maintain operational integrity while facilitating a more stress-free experience for drivers.
