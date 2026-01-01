Assam's Economic Leap: A Five-Year Success Story

Assam, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has been recognized by the Reserve Bank of India as the fastest-growing state economy in the country. Over the past five years, the state's economy has seen a dramatic growth rate of 45%, surpassing the national average of 29%.

This economic surge is marked by projected increases in the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to approximately Rs 7,41,626 crore by 2025-26, a significant rise from Rs 4,10,724 crore in 2020-21. The state's fiscal discipline and an enhanced budget utilization rate, reaching a record 85% in 2024-25, have played a critical role in this growth.

Infrastructure development, including major bridge projects, and strategic investment attractions like the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, are at the forefront of this progress. With significant industrial investments and an agricultural development emphasis, Assam aims to continue its economic march forward, competing with advanced states and becoming an attractive investment destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)