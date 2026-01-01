Left Menu

Assam's Economic Leap: A Five-Year Success Story

Assam emerges as India's fastest-growing state economy with a 45% rise in five years. Under CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Gross State Domestic Product is set to reach Rs 7,41,626 crore by 2025-26. Infrastructure, revenue growth, and strategic investments have spurred this impressive economic transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 01-01-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 17:57 IST
Assam's Economic Leap: A Five-Year Success Story
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has been recognized by the Reserve Bank of India as the fastest-growing state economy in the country. Over the past five years, the state's economy has seen a dramatic growth rate of 45%, surpassing the national average of 29%.

This economic surge is marked by projected increases in the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to approximately Rs 7,41,626 crore by 2025-26, a significant rise from Rs 4,10,724 crore in 2020-21. The state's fiscal discipline and an enhanced budget utilization rate, reaching a record 85% in 2024-25, have played a critical role in this growth.

Infrastructure development, including major bridge projects, and strategic investment attractions like the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, are at the forefront of this progress. With significant industrial investments and an agricultural development emphasis, Assam aims to continue its economic march forward, competing with advanced states and becoming an attractive investment destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bulgaria Embraces the Euro: A New Chapter Unfolds in the Balkan Nation

Bulgaria Embraces the Euro: A New Chapter Unfolds in the Balkan Nation

 Bulgaria
2
NMDC's December Surge: Iron Ore Production and Sales Climb

NMDC's December Surge: Iron Ore Production and Sales Climb

 India
3
Tobacco Stocks Plummet Amid New Excise Duties and Health Cess

Tobacco Stocks Plummet Amid New Excise Duties and Health Cess

 India
4
Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set to Revolutionize Rail Travel in India

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set to Revolutionize Rail Travel in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026